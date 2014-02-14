Should I use export JPEGs as sRGB from Photoshop?

Although Adobe RGB offers wider color space, sRGB is the standard colorspace for the internet.

The Adobe RGB (1998) color space is an RGB color space developed by Adobe Systems, Inc. in 1998. It was designed to encompass most of the colors achievable on CMYK color printers, but by using RGB primary colors on a device such as a computer display. The Adobe RGB (1998) color space encompasses roughly 50% of the visible colors specified by the Lab color space — improving upon the gamut of the sRGB color space, primarily in cyan-green hues.

sRGB is a standard RGB color space created cooperatively by HP and Microsoft in 1996 for use on monitors, printers and the Internet.